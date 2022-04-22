PALMYRA, Mo. — Health insurance claims are running at a normal pace, according to information presented the Marion County Commission during its April 18 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Carla Meyers of First State Insurance told the commissioners that the county's reserved funds are at $39,000 and its loss ratio is at 57 percent, therefore GBS is not seeking any additional funds at this time.
Meyers also discussed air evacuation with the commission, which said it might be something that it will consider adding to its health plan in the future even though it could affect the county's reserved funds.
In other business, the commissioners discussed the regional planning advantage program for infrastructure. It was stated the county needs to have its bridge projects in line and ready to go because there is a time limit when the money can be spent. The Hayward bridge on County Road 230 is considered a potential project for the program.
The commissioners voted to accept the bids of Reno Dry, which were the only ones received, for the dehydration and the desalination of the courthouses in Palmyra ($14,550) and Hannibal ($16,800). The bids include a reinspection of the buildings in one year.
Teya Stice, county coordinator, reported on a conference call she had with MECO Engineering regarding the scope of work on its planned storage building, which will be a 40-by-100-foot metal clad building. The commissioners approved the bid specs of $9,800 and approved MECO for the design of the county building.
The commissioners instructed Stice to see that labor wage posters, which had been taken down in the Hannibal courthouse, are displayed in a location where they can be seen by the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.