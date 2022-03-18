Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 37F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%.