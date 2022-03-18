PALMYRA, Mo. — Chariton Valley’s fiber project in rural Marion County will begin early next month, according to officials familiar with the planned endeavor.
Representatives with Chariton Valley and Creek Enterprises, the construction contractor, met with county commissioners regarding the construction plans during the commission’s March 14 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Kevin Lybrand of Chariton Valley reviewed maps, discussed timelines and other construction details. The projected groundbreaking for the project is tentatively set for April 1.
The commissioners instructed officials with the two companies to contact Mike Schaefer, Marion County’s road supervisor, if they encounter any road issues when plowing fiber along the county’s right-of-way.
In other business, Craig Parsons, administrator of the county health department, reported that the health department’s board of directors has approved staging a Women, Infants and Children program in Palmyra. A location for the clinic is still being sought.
As of the day of the commission meeting Parsons said there were 11 cases of COVID-19 in Marion County.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported that sales and use tax revenues were down slightly during the month of February. She added that year to date sales and use tax revenues were running slightly ahead of the same period in 2021.
County Coordinator Teya Stice said the search for a new representative on the county’s planning and zoning board from Miller Township was continuing.
Stice said that carpeting for the Palmyra courtroom has been ordered. Delivery is expected in approximately four weeks.
