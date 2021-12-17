PALMYRA, Mo. — With the Marion County Commission planning to seek over $3 million in Missouri Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds, the commissioners hosted a public hearing on Dec. 13 at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
The county is proposing to submit an application in the amount of $3,163,100 in behalf of Douglass Community Services for the construction of a new community facility.
The county has indicated it will contribute $500,000 in cash to the project. DCS will contribute $661,000 in cash through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, as well as $2,000 in a match in-kind for administrative services. The remaining balance will be requested from CDBG funds in the amount of $2 million.
Ashley Long, of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, said projects are addressed on a first-come, first-served basis with the Marion County application being submitted as soon as possible pending all necessary documentation. It was noted that this will be Marion County’s first request for this project.
According to Long, among the upcoming steps in the process will be the completion of an environmental review which she noted can be a lengthy process.
It was reported that a Needs Assessment has already been completed. Listed as priorities for the county were expanding community services for residents, preschools, roads and bridges, broadband and storm water.
