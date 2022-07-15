PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission took no action regarding requests for action on three roads within the county.
The requests were made during the July 11 meeting of the commission at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Austen Dornberger, street superintendent for the city of Palmyra, reported that the Palmyra City Council was asking the county to split the cost of resurfacing the road which goes in front of the Marion County Jail. According to Dornberger, the estimated cost is $38,000.
The commissioners declined to take any action.
Matt Shade requested that ditch work take place on County Road 232. Shade said there has been a drainage problem along the road.
Mike Schaefer, the county road superintendent, said he will visit the road to assess the amount of work that needs to be done.
Schaefer reported that he had been contacted by Ben Hickman, who recently purchased land along County Road 410 with the intent of subdividing the property.
Hickman asked that the county raise a portion of the road above the floodplain.
The commissioners declined taking any action.
In other business, the commissioners approved paying out all hours of vacation that exceed the 160-hour annual maximum carryover amount, which will total approximately 90 hours of vacation time be paid to Neil O'Bryan, a county building maintenance employee.
O'Bryan has been filling in for the county janitor while he has been dealing with health issues. This has prevented him from taking a planned vacation.
Margaret Click spoke to the commission regarding her planned subdivision.
The commissioners said they have no issue with the nine platted lots that she has. However, they did instruct her to contact the Marion County Health Department for approval of sewage lagoons for the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.