PALMYRA, Mo. — The appeal of a denied rezoning request was heard by the Marion County Commission during its Feb. 28 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Matt Courtney is seeking to have 51 acres of property that he owns rezoned from A1 agricultural to C1 commercial in order to build a paintball course.
Courtney’s request was denied by the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board during its Feb. 24 meeting.
Jamie Redd, who owns a subdivision that is next to the property that Courtney is seeking to have rezoned, told the commission that several residents are concerned about the amount of noise, traffic and parking problems that the paintball course would generate.
Courtney said he anticipates having approximately 20 teams using the course at any given time. He added that tournaments could take place at all hours.
Commissioner Larry Welch told Courtney that while he is not opposed to the request, he encouraged Courtney to work with residents in the area to come up with a plan that will satisfy everyone. Welch suggested they work on possible offsets, hours of operation and limiting the number of people who can be on the course at any given time.
After those topics are addressed Welch encouraged Courtney to go back before the planning and zoning board with his request.
The commissioners voted unanimously to send the matter back to planning and zoning.
In other business, the commissioners voted to have Renodry USA conduct an inspection of the Marion County courthouses to determine if either building is experiencing issues because of a wet foundation and to provide a cost estimate. The company says it has the technology to enable it to break the magnetic bond between water and masonry.
Commissioner Steve Begley provided an update on the last meeting of the transportation advisory committee. He said that the Missouri Department of Transportation will be receiving more funding and expects to move forward with various projects in Marion County.
The commission accepted a bid of $13,935 from Allen’s Carpet of Hannibal for the replacement of the carpet in the courtroom at the courthouse in Palmyra. In addition to the new carpeting the bid also includes adhesive, removal of the old carpet and disposal, installation of the new carpet, a rubber reducer strip and the moving of all furniture from the courtroom with the exception of bookcases.
Allen’s bid was the only one received. The project will be paid for from American Rescue Plan Funds.
Teya Stice, county coordinator, reported she has received an extended warranty for the new audio system in the courtroom of the courthouse in Palmyra. It was noted that the commission did not approve the extended contract.
Darin Dowell of Chariton Valley advised the commissioners that the construction of its expanded fiber network in rural Marion County was scheduled to begin this week. Dowell said that the company expects to have the construction completed this year.
