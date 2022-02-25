PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission showed its compassionate side on Tuesday, Feb. 22, when it voted to waive approximately $600 in interest and penalties for the late payment of a Marion County taxpayer’s property taxes.
Initially Mary Griffin of Monroe City contacted County Collector Harry Graves about her situation. Graves informed Griffin that he lacks the authority to forgive interest and penalties.
Griffin next met with the commissioners to explain her circumstances. She said her husband, who is hospitalized with brain cancer, has been unable to pay their bills since becoming ill.
Griffin explained that she found the tax bill and got it paid, although it was four days after it was due.
The commissioners voted unanimously to remove the interest and penalties that were added to her 2021 property tax bill.
In other business, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported on sales and use tax receipts for the month of January 2022.
According to Dornberger, sales tax was up when compared to the same time period in 2021.
Use tax was down slightly when compared to the same time period.
Dornberger also reported that all the county’s fund balances are healthy at this time.
Amy Meyers was hired to fill the county’s vacant field representative position.
