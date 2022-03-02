PALMYRA, Mo. — A week after forgiving the interest and penalties owed by a taxpayer due to a hardship the Marion County Commission has rescinded the action.
The commission’s change of heart was announced during its Monday, Feb. 28, meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The commissioners’ reversal of its previous decision followed discussions with the county collector and the county’s legal counsel, and learning that the removal of interest and penalties due to a hardship is not permitted under Missouri law.
Mary Griffin of Monroe City requested that the commission waive approximately $600 in interest and penalties for late payment of the Marion County taxpayer’s property taxes.
Griffin explained that her husband, David, is hospitalized and has been unable to pay their bills since becoming ill.
Griffin explained that she found the tax bill and got it paid, although it was four days after it was due.
The commissioners voted unanimously on Feb. 22 to remove the interest and penalties that were added to her 2021 property tax bill.
