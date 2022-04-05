PALMYRA, Mo. — Matt Courtney’s rezoning request was a topic of discussion for the Marion County Commission during its last week’s meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Courtney and his attorney, James Lemon, inquired what specifically the commissioners would like to see concerning Courtney’s request to rezone his property from A1 Agricultural to C1 Commercial in order to accommodate his desire to construct a paintball course on the land.
Lemon suggested that a plan be submitted to the commission for its input.
Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Bryant asked questions regarding paintball guns and for specifications relating to paintball.
Charles Webster, chairman of the county’s planning and zoning committee, noted that Courtney’s zoning request is still pending. He added that committee members would like Courtney to submit his plans to them for review.
County Coordinator Teya Stice said that new notices concerning upcoming planning and zoning meetings will need to be mailed to all residents and landowners in the area of the rezoning request. Stice added that Courtney will be responsible for the mailing costs.
Stice also said that Courtney will have to pay the meeting fees of the planning and zoning committee members. Lemon asked for the statutory authority to assess that expense to his client.
Commissioner Steve Begley asked Courtney about rumors that he is already allowing paintball to take place on the property he is seeking to have rezoned. Courtney said that while he has had friends and family members out to play he has not used it for business purposes.
