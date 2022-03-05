PALMYRA, Mo. — Requests for American Rescue Plan Funds continue to be received by the Marion County Commission. During the commission’s Monday meeting, it approved funding one request, but took no action on another.
The commissioners voted unanimously to award the Grow and Learn Daycare of Hannibal $150,000 in ARPF, pending further verification by the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.
Jen Miller, the daycare’s administrator, has submitted $313,000 in expenses from March 2021 through December 2021.
The MTRCG will review the request and submit verification before the funds designated by the commission are awarded.
The commissioners took no action on a request for $500,000 in ARPF for a proposed project of the Clarence Cannon Wholesale Water District.
Heath Hall, general manager of the CCWWD, told the commission that Monroe City has had issues with its water quality from its water treatment plant. Hall is proposing that Monroe City connect to the CCWWD rather than build a new water treatment plant. According to Hall, the CCWWD is currently operating at 60 percent capacity so there would be enough water available for Monroe City to join the district.
The estimated cost for piping on the project is $8 million. Monroe City has already voted to allow funding and the CCWWD has applied for bonds and grants.
Alonna Kizer of the MTRCG said that she recently had meetings with the state which indicated there will be funding available by this summer for such projects. The commissioners said that the CCWWD and Monroe City may want to wait to see what money becomes available for the proposed project.
