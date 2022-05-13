STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission awarded nearly $400,000 in federal assistance money during its May 10 meeting at the Palmyra courthouse.
According to a representative of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments (MTRCG) its records show the county had an unspent balance of $744,508 in ARPA monies.
The receipts presented by the Grow & Learn Daycare were reviewed by the commissioners, who approved a payment of $128,500.
The Zion Lutheran Preschool was unanimously awarded $135,000. The MTRCG informed the preschool that it needs to show proof of payment for some items such as payroll. MTRCG also advised Zion Lutheran that on larger items it wants to purchase it will need to go out for bid before making a purchase.
After reviewing the application of St. John Lutheran the commission awarded it $49,500.
The commissioners set aside $50,000 for Harvest Outreach which it will receive when it submits its receipts.
Learning Opportunities was approved to receive $13,500. It was seeking reimbursement for a staff employee who is an RN and dealt with Marion County during the pandemic. The money will also go to replace duct work in the Hannibal office.
In other business, Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported that the county’s fund balances are healthy. She added that sales and use taxes were both down as compared to the same time period in 2021, but overall were up.
Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice showed the commissioners construction photos of the County Road 402 bridge.
The county’s new storage building was a topic of discussion.
Stice brought before the commission a quote of $22,500 for epoxy flooring in the basement of the Hannibal courthouse. The project will be put out for bid.
It was reported that Kemner Painting will be painting the tower of the Palmyra courthouse from the mid to late June.
The commissioners signed a project exemption certificate for Doyle Manufacturing.
