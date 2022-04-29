PALMYRA, Mo. — A thermal scan of the roof at the Marion County Jail will soon be taking place.
Approval of the $5,500 quote for the infrared diagnostic scan of the jail’s roof was given by the Marion County Commission during its April 25 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Martin Meyer of Poepping, Stone and Bach, and Associates, explained that the roof scan will provide information regarding the extent of insulation that is damp and will need to be replaced when the roof repairs occur, and how much of the insulation is still dry.
Meyer said that at $4 a square foot to replace the wet insulation that having the diagnostic scan performed “could save the county a lot of money.”
Commissioner Larry Welch asked Meyer when the scan might take place. Meyer said that he is going to contact Sheriff Jimmy Shinn to find out when it would be most convenient for the work to take place at the jail. Meyer added that the scan will likely occur at some point in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.