PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Jail will soon have four new jailers, after the county commission’s approval was given to proceed with the hirings.
Sheriff Jimmy Shinn was granted permission to hire the additional staff during Monday’s meeting of the commissioners at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Shinn reported that he was facing an employee crisis at the jail after having lost six jailers in the previous 45 days.
Shinn conducted employee interviews in an effort to learn what problems might exist at the jail that would be causing the recent departures. He discovered that employees are feeling “stressed out.” They also complained of not being able to take time off from work.
Shinn said that he canceled all leave time during the month of October due to an employee shortage. He added that he is unable to allow employees time off for compensatory time they have accrued due to the fact there are not enough employees to cover the work schedule.
Shinn contacted other counties that are approximately the same size as Marion County to learn how many jailers they have on staff. According to the sheriff, the counties he spoke with have from 18 to 20 jailers. In contrast Marion County has 14.
The money used to pay for the four additional jailers will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The commission agreed that it will not pay out any compensatory time that is currently on the books for the department.
In other business, a group of Marion County rural residents expressed concern over a lack of Internet services that is available to the county’s rural residents.
They reported that Chariton Valley has notified them that it will no longer provide wireless internet access. All the residents present said they are currently wireless Internet customers of Chariton Valley, adding that there are no other carriers in the area who provide that service.
Jim Lyon, general manager of the Mark Twain Rural Telephone and Communications Company, asked the commissioners about the availability of ARPA funds to expand broadband Internet into the rural areas of Marion County.
The commissioners indicated they would like to see a map showing areas that the company is interested in expanding into along with a construction cost estimate.
While the commission made no commitments, it indicated it would be interested in funding the expansion of broadband Internet to rural areas of the county.
The commission also met with Mike Lodewegen of Charter Broadband Service.
He reported that Charter is building out broadband Internet service throughout the state. He added that it is currently working in Hannibal, but has not started any work in the county’s rural areas.
Lodewegen said he would like the opportunity to bid for any rural area work for the installation of broadband. The commissioners asked if he had a cost per mile estimate for the installation. He said that without knowing where it would be installed he could not provide an estimate. The commission indicated it would like the entire rural area of Marion County to have access to broadband Internet service.
Regarding the paying of such a build out Lodewegen said the company would only pay for a certain amount of the installation with the county expected to pay the balance.
While the commissioners took no action they did ask Lodewegen to return with estimated costs for various areas of the county.
Carla Meyers of GDC Insurance Services met with the commissioners regarding the renewals for 2022 on the county employees health, dental, vision, life, disability, and accident insurance premiums.
Meyers reported there would be no increase in the premiums for health, life, and accident insurance. There will be a 4 percent increase in dental insurance and a 3 percent increase in vision insurance.
The commissioners approved the renewals along with the addition of TeleDoc at the rate of $55 per visit and the Medwatch/Pathways program, which monitors areas in which employees can save money on various medical procedures.
The commission signed a letter of support for the South River Drainage District to be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has not been allocating any funding for the district.
The commissioners approved and signed the Assignment of Right-Of-Way for the county’s portion of Shinn Lane to the city of Hannibal.
Alonna Kizer of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments provided an update on a couple of ARPA applications that have been submitted. Both applications were incomplete, according to Kizer who told the commissioners that she will be working with both groups regarding the necessary information.
