PALMYRA, Mo. — Rural residents of Marion County are closer to broadband Internet service after the county commission unanimously approved Chariton Valley’s application for funding for the installation of fiber Internet service to rural areas of the county.
The vote took place during the commission’s Dec. 6 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Darren Dowell and Donna Bell of Chariton Valley advised the commissioners that the company was applying for $2.250 million in ARPA funding to help cover the cost of providing fiber Internet service to Marion County’s rural residents.
Initially the commissioners were reluctant to distribute any ARPA funds for the installation of broadband Internet until it is known how much of the approximately $440 million the state of Missouri has earmarked for rural broadband access will be coming Marion County’s way. However, following additional discussion of broadband Internet access the commission decided to take action now.
The commissioners also met with representatives of the Mark Twain Rural Telephone Company, who presented maps of the rural areas of Marion County that they are interested in providing Internet service.
The group stated that it would be combining both fiber and wireless to the area for an approximate cost of $4.3 million.
The commissioners took no action, opting to wait to see how much state funding is made available to Marion County for Internet service in rural areas.
