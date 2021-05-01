PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Highway Department’s fleet of vehicles will be getting noticeably newer after the county commissioners approved accepting a bid for five road graders earlier this week.
The commissioners’ action took place on April 26 at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Two bids were received and opened by the county during its April 19 meeting. No action was taken at the time until Mike Schaefer, the county highway department’s superintendent, had the opportunity to review the bids submitted by Altofer Caterpillar and Martin Equipment.
On April 26 Schaefer reported that Altofer did not follow the bid specs. Consequently Schaefer recommended that Martin’s bid of $930,000 be accepted. The commissioners followed Schaefer’s recommendation and accepted the bid.
The commissioners asked Schaefer to seek bids for the financing of the new graders.
In other business, the commissioners signed a reimbursement request to the Missouri Department of Transportation in the amount of $3,098 for engineering on the County Road 402 bridge.
The commissioners discussed a soft match credit trade with Monroe County.
Teya Stice, county coordinator, reported that Aaron Hugenberg of MoDOT has requested to talk to the commissioners via phone during their Monday, May 10, meeting. Hugenberg wants to discuss the bridge inspections which were recently completed in Marion County.
A single bid was opened for dust control services on Marion County roadways. The commissioners accepted the bid of Scotwood Industries for 0.975 per gallon applied.
Commissioner Larry Welch said that he has been advised by Ivan Schraeder, the county’s legal counsel, that the county is required by law to bury the county’s indigent. Welch has given an invoice for payment to the county clerk’s office. It was noted that the county has budgeted for this expense.