PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Marion County Commission accepted a bid to repair the roof for the Marion County Jail during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners accepted the low bid of $324,995 from Tournear Roofing, of Quincy, Ill. Martin Meyer, with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates, met with commissioners in September to detail a plan which would cover the existing roof while using as much of the existing sheet metal as possible.
A bid for flooring replacement at the Palmyra Courthouse was also approved. Allen's Carpet recommended a luxury vinyl tile in place of the previously requested ceramic tile, due to concerns related to the subfloor. Commissioners approved the bid totaling $7,421.67.
Representatives from Northeast Power came before the County Commission to request support for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community (BRIC) grant. The electric cooperative plans to rebuild nine miles of 69 kV electrical transmission line in the Mississippi Flood Plain southeast of Taylor, Mo. Construction costs for the project total $10.5 million. The commissioners unanimously agreed to sign letters to support the grant application process.
Commissioners also approved a Planning and Zoning request to change an A1 zone to C1 designation. This will allow the Kleindienst family to park trucks and place dumpsters on the lot for their business.
- Delores Woodhurst, with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments presented the Human Services Public Transit Plan for the Mark Twain Region. The study is performed every five years to evaluate current transportation services in the area, including availability for senior citizens and community members with low incomes. Woodhurst addressed gaps in service and potential solutions.
- Darin Dowell and Cody Carnahan, representing Chariton Valley, provided a broadband network construction update.
- Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice reported the bridges over Big Branch on County Road 281 and County Road 230 were fully funded through the BRO program, according to Matt Walker with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates.
- Stice presented a change order for the storage building currently under construction. The order for $4,172 included the addition of HVAC materials, an overhead door and work to address drainage issues.
- Reimbursement for a $19,914.80 EMP Grant for Fiscal Year 2022 was also approved. The grant will be divided between providing the Emergency Director's salary and the Code Red Emergency Alert System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.