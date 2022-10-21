PALMYRA, Mo. — Members of the Marion County Commission accepted a bid to repair the roof for the Marion County Jail during their Monday meeting.

Commissioners accepted the low bid of $324,995 from Tournear Roofing, of Quincy, Ill. Martin Meyer, with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates, met with commissioners in September to detail a plan which would cover the existing roof while using as much of the existing sheet metal as possible.

