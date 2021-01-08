PALMYRA, Mo. — Despite the continued threat posed by the COVID-19 virus, work continues to progress on Marion County's budget for 2021.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger said that county officials were focused on the budget last week.
As a COVID precaution the county commission is not meeting in person with elected officials and department supervisors during budget work sessions. Instead the commissioners and Dornberger will review all budget requests and contact each official by telephone if necessary.
Dornberger anticipates that the 2021 budget will be up for approval on Monday, Jan. 25, when the commission is scheduled to meet at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
In other business during the Jan. 4 meeting of the commissioners in Palmyra, County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that $791,536 in soft match money has been approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation and will be available for trade to other counties. This brings Marion County's total soft match money to $886,905.
The commissioners were given a list of other counties that they may wish to consider striking a trade with.
The commissioners discussed two entities that did not fully use the CARES Act funds that they were awarded. The commissioners must now decide how to disperse the remaining funds.