PALMYRA, Mo. — The roadway has been cleared for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department to purchase three new vehicles. During Monday’s meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, financing for the lease/purchase agreement was approved.
The lone bid submitted was from Clayton Holdings, LLC.
The financing of the $125,000 is for three years at a fixed rate of 1.75%, which will remain locked until April 18, 2021. The first payment of $43,133.43 will be due one year after the closing.
In other business, Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger reported that sales tax collections are up compared to the same time period in 2020. Use tax receipts, however, were down for the same period one year ago.
Year-to-date totals show that both sales and use tax revenues are tracking ahead of the year-to-date total in 2020.
Steve McGregor at GDC Insurance Services, which provides the county with liability insurance, met with the commissioners regarding a new product that is now available from Travelers Insurance. The insurance company is now offering to cover defense expenses for injunctive relief suits. The cost of the coverage is $25,000 for an annual premium of $250,000.
The commissioners took no action.
County Coordinator Teya Stice discussed Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) funding for upcoming bridge projects. No action was taken.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation the BRO program provides funding to counties for replacement or rehabilitation of deficient bridges.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $20,000 contract with Northeast Missouri Economic Development.