HANNIBAL — A successor to Lyndell Davis as chief of the Hannibal Police Department could be confirmed by the city council during its first meeting in June.
Up for consideration is a current member of the HPD, Lt. Jacob Nacke. His appointment as chief is scheduled to come to a vote of the council at 7 p.m. June 7 at City Hall.
Nacke, who holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in justice administration, has been a member of the HPD for 16 years.
Nacke's training and background include special response team training and attending a Medicolegal Death Investigator School. Nacke has served as a field training officer, a mobile forensics investigator, a detective, a special response team leader and as president of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Nacke's father, Don, was also in law enforcement, serving as deputy chief of the Pike County Sheriff's Department. He recently retired as chief of police in Bowling Green.
Davis retired earlier this month from the HPD.
"Chief Davis retired after over 30 years of dedicated service to the Hannibal Police Department. His last day was May 6," said Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck, adding that Lt. Mike Routh has been serving as acting chief since Davis retired.
Davis is not the city's first emergency response department head to retire this year. This spring Mike Benjamin retired as chief of the Hannibal Fire Department. He was succeeded as chief by then deputy chief, Ryan Neisen.
