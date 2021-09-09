HANNIBAL — An older portion of Hannibal could soon feature six new houses, thanks to the efforts of the Northeast Community Action Corporation in partnership with the Hannibal City Council.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council it agreed to donate six city-owned lots to NECAC, pending it receiving the necessary grant money to fund the house-building project. The council also agreed to submit a letter of support for the endeavor.
“We are really interested in building some houses on lots the city has acquired,” said Carla Potts of NECAC.
Among the lots that NECAC has interest are two on Gordon, one on Hope, one on Griffith, and two on Spruce.
“I looked at some others, but I think these fit the needs the best,” Potts said.”Our architect and general contractor will be up here next week to look at the lots and determine what size of houses we can build. We have always built three bedroom homes with two baths, but the lots are different so we have to see what we can do with each lot.”
The homes will rent for $450 a month, which Potts termed is “more than reasonable.” The rent will include water, sewer and trash.
After 15 years the homes will be available for purchase by the renters for 50 percent of the appraised value, according to Potts.
“That is a wonderful opportunity for someone to become a homeowner,” she said.
Pending on the support the project receives from the Missouri Housing Development Commission, the new houses could be ready for occupancy by next year, Potts said.
“This is going to help in-fill those older neighborhoods and be nothing but a plus for the neighborhood,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson. “Hopefully with a new house built other owners will look at their own homes and make improvements.”
“I think it will be a boon for the neighborhood,” Potts said.
Potts hopes this will be the first of many such projects in America’s Hometown.
“I think the opportunities in Hannibal are really great to build more of these over time and take back more of these lots that are empty now and build homes on them and bring back communities,” she said.