HANNIBAL — A pair of proposals that were to have been brought before the Hannibal City Council during its Tuesday night meeting were instead tabled until a future date.
Both proposals were submitted by Third Ward Councilman Stephan Franke.
One of Franke’s ideas is to seek out a firm to conduct annual Leadership 360 surveys, plus provide coaching for employees who directly report to the city council, such as the city clerk and city manager. His other recommendation is to use the city’s current human resources counsel, Jackson Lewis, to conduct exit interviews with employees leaving the city’s employment.
According to Franke, a Leadership 360 survey is an anonymous survey where leaders receive feedback from their colleagues and subordinates on their skills, effectiveness, behaviors, etc. After the results are compiled the city council will get the information and the appropriate individuals will receive private coaching from a certified professional.
“As part-time elected representatives with other full-time jobs there is a restriction on how much we as councilpeople can learn about our own government,” wrote Franke in a memo to his fellow councilmen. “Additionally, often times there are ‘fires’ to put out which make it difficult to focus on the long term. In other words, the urgent can crowd out the important. Using Leadership 360 surveys on an annual basis helps to address both of these limiting factors.”
As for the exit interviews, Franke believes that every departing employee should receive a written questionnaire. He added that a follow-up interview would be appropriate for full-time workers who are leaving.
“Using an independent third party to conduct exit interviews assures unbiased anonymity and that appropriate information will reach the city council as needed,” said Franke. “Additionally, outsourcing this service will reduce the work burden internally allowing staff to concentrate on their area of expertise.”
