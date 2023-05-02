HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members received an update on the progress for a planned Community Improvement District.

Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist and SBDC director with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, outlined how the CID would be a separate political entity, including businesses and properties along Mark Twain Avenue, Third Street, Broadway Street and Main Street. The goal is to reverse declining property tax rates and provide reinvestment within the district's boundaries.

