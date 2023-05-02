HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members received an update on the progress for a planned Community Improvement District.
Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist and SBDC director with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, outlined how the CID would be a separate political entity, including businesses and properties along Mark Twain Avenue, Third Street, Broadway Street and Main Street. The goal is to reverse declining property tax rates and provide reinvestment within the district's boundaries.
CID Board members include Historic Hannibal Marketing Council President Katy Welch, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst, property owner Joe Noonan, 2nd Ward council member Mike Dobson and Andy Dorian, representing community redevelopment efforts.
CID board members would help make decisions for reinvestments within the district, such as facade improvements, infrastructure work and promotional efforts. Kuhns explained the public and business owners in the proposed district have been invited to a meeting at 6 p.m. May 15 in the Mark Twain Museum's gallery. A petition would be available for business and property owners to sign if they wish to be part of the CID. A majority consisting of 51% of the assessed valuation in the area and 51% per capita approval is needed before the next step can be taken.
At that point, Kuhns would bring the petition before the council for approval. If approved, a vote would be taken from residents within the CID regarding whether to establish an additional one-percent sales tax. The tax would only apply within the CID boundaries and could only be reinvested within the district.
Council members Stephan Franke and Charles Phillips once again discussed a proposed ordinance which would establish a monthly city manager's report during the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Phillips and Franke previously presented requests to amend the existing city ordinance and require a monthly report from City Manager Lisa Peck. During the March 21 council meeting, they asked City Attorney James Lemon to draft a revised bill requesting the monthly report, removing punitive measures and ensuring that no topics from closed sessions would be included. The amended request was approved by a vote of 3-2.
Council member Darrell McCoy previously expressed his opinion that the proposed report should not be part of the business portion of council meeting. Hark agreed that a posted report before council meetings would give residents a chance to ask questions and city officials time to review the details. During previous meetings, McCoy and Hark said they felt an ordinance was not the best way forward for the monthly report. Peck assured the council she would present a report each month. She posted a report to the city's website prior to the April 18 meeting.
Hannibal resident and former council member Jim Van Hoose came before the council to express his appreciation for the report. He found it easy to locate on the website and comprehensive, noting it included information from several city departments such as information from the Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department which would not be normally discussed during the council meeting.
Franke also requested an update on the status of the tow company rotation, which establishes an order of which providers are called in the event of an emergency requiring towing services. The issue was first discussed during the Oct. 18 meeting.
At that time, council member Colin Welch recommended a committee be formed to review the current situation. Lemon said he recommended joining Police Chief Jacob Nacke and Fire Chief Ryan Neisen to potentially draft an ordinance addressing practicality and fairness. McCoy encouraged towing company representatives to reach out to Lemon as the process moved forward. The committee members also planned to collaborate with Peck.
Lemon explained that an initial ordinance was proposed to local tow companies, and he received multiple complaints regarding issues such as the threshold for defining a tow job as "heavy-duty". He listened to the feedback with plans for an amended ordinance to discuss with the committee. At this time, a follow-up meeting had not been scheduled, but Lemon explained a meeting would occur before a potential ordinance was brought before the council.
In other business:
- Jake Greving requested street closures for the annual Hannibal High School Commencement Ceremony from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. He asked for barricades at McMaster's Ave. and Brookside Drive, along with where Brookside Drive meets Sunset Drive and Edgewood Road for the duration of the event. The council approved the request.
- David Ruby shared plans for a wrestling and boxing event he hoped to organize at Clemens Field in July. Dorian explained there were concerns of potential damage to the grass. He explained the last concert held there resulted in about $10,000 in needed repairs. He planned to discuss plans further with Ruby, noting a security deposit could be a possible way to move forward.
- Resident Jeff Hardoin explained he and his wife love Hannibal after moving to town from California, but he said he had heard comments at his workplace of politics being "business as usual" and a "good old boys network". He felt it was important for residents and council members to work together and suggested roundtable discussions and other civic events to foster such a connection.
- The Council approved a three-year contract with Lemon Law Firm. Lemon will continue to represent the city, and Ethan Matchett will serve as city prosecutor. The contract consists of a $90,000 annual payment to the attorneys for their services, along with an annual allowance of $18,000 for secretarial, postage and similar costs. These annual costs will be billed monthly. Council members approved the contract, which will be in effect from July 1 through June 30, 2026. The contract will automatically be extended in one-year increments unless the city or city attorney cancels the agreement.
- Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal certified the results from the April 4 election. Proposition R was approved, establishing a $1.90 monthly fee for recycling services. Voters also approved Proposition 1, which will establish a three-percent municipal sales tax on recreational marijuana products. Fifth ward council member Colin Welch and sixth ward council member Jeff Veach were both reelected and sworn into office by Mayor James Hark.
