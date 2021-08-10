HANNIBAL — The proposed reuse of city-owned property on Virginia Street was the topic of a special-call meeting of the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night at city hall.
The meeting was requested by 3 Diamond Development, LLC in order for it to discuss publicly the proposed adaptive reuse of the former Saint Elizabeth Hospital, 109 Virginia St.
Tuesday’s city council meeting was the latest effort by representatives of 3DD and members of the city council to seek input from the public on the proposed project. Approximately 25 citizens were in attendance, many of whom took advantage of the opportunity to ask an assortment of questions about the proposed project in central Hannibal.
Members of 3DD will be meeting in the near future with area service providers to discuss space requirements and the proposed mix of services to be provided at the facility. Reportedly, during the height of the pandemic in 2020 a number of virtual meetings regarding the project took place between 3DD personnel and service providers.
The planned development will consist of a total of 54 one- and two-bedroom units that are being restricted to seniors at the 50 percent to 60 percent of the area median income or below. Depending on an individual’s income rent could range from approximately $300 to $800.
Each of the units will include amenities such as blinds, hardwood and tile flooring, central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, pull cords and handrails. Kitchen appliances will include Energy Star-rated refrigerators, oven/ranges, dishwashers and garbage disposals.
To encourage residents of the development to actively engage with one another socially 3DD will seek to have a dedicated on-site social services coordinator. The coordinator will work with the city and other civic organizations to provide an assortment of activities for residents.
In addition to the social activities which are planned various support service programs are being considered. Among those which could be offered are credit counseling, resume building workshops, basic financial literacy courses and motivational speakers.