PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members took the next step Thursday toward applying for a Community Development Block Grant for the city's comprehensive storm water management plan.
Mayor Rusty Adrian announced the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments offered to provide administrative services to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for the city-wide storm water project. City Clerk Deena Parsons said the partnership would be similar to the city's existing agreement with MTCOG for grant-funded culvert projects.
The administration costs would be based upon the CDBG amount, if received. Council members approved the measure.
- Structural assessments for five downtown buildings will be performed, after the council accepted the low bid of $3,400 from MECO Engineering. City officials requested the City Attorney's office to prepare documents for owners to grant permission for the work. Administrative search warrants will be used if permission is not given.
- Council member Brock Fahy discussed the regional IGNITE group, a program of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. IGNITE works with regional business owners and entrepreneurs, providing networking and sponsorship opportunities during monthly meetings. Potential sponsorship of the program will be considered during a future council meeting.
- The first reading of Bill 1624 was delivered, regarding a review of certain uses of the city's Planning Commission.
- Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell reported a 40-year-old rotor in the city's sewer plant had failed. He said a variety of repair and renovation options are being considered for the facility, with a focus on providing maximum efficiency. Funding could come from the American Rescue Plan Act and the State Revolving Fund.
