PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra City Council members took the next step Thursday toward applying for a Community Development Block Grant for the city's comprehensive storm water management plan.

Mayor Rusty Adrian announced the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments offered to provide administrative services to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for the city-wide storm water project. City Clerk Deena Parsons said the partnership would be similar to the city's existing agreement with MTCOG for grant-funded culvert projects. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.