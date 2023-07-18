New officers to serve Hannibal

New Hannibal Police Department officers Mick Bramblett, left, and Jacob Flachs are sworn in by Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson Tuesday night at Hannibal's City Council meeting.

 Courier-Post Photo/Mike Sorensen

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that would require administration officials to present monthly reports to the board.

In a concession to concerns that an original request for a monthly report from the city manager was singling out one office, the updated proposal will require a written report from all city department heads, with the city manager presenting a brief highlight report verbally at a city council meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.