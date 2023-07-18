HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a proposal that would require administration officials to present monthly reports to the board.
In a concession to concerns that an original request for a monthly report from the city manager was singling out one office, the updated proposal will require a written report from all city department heads, with the city manager presenting a brief highlight report verbally at a city council meeting.
With a 4-2 vote Tuesday, the council directed city attorney James Lemon to draft language that will be placed on the November special election ballot. Because there is an Aug. 1 deadline for ballot initiatives, Councilman Stephan Franke said the council will need to hold a special meeting once the language is drafted.
Councilmen Colin Welch and Jeffery Veach voted against the monthly management report proposal.
The council also heard from Director of Central Services Andy Dorian on a new map redrawing the lines of the city's council ward boundaries. Dorian said the new wards were as balanced as possible with relatively equal numbers of residents in each ward.
Mike Dobson, Second Ward councilman and mayor pro tem, asked for additional time to look at the new lines because one neighborhood that he has worked with in his ward was being moved to another ward, and he wanted to see if that could be left in his area of responsibility.
Councilman Darrell McCoy also asked for additional time to review the new map as the emailed copy sent to him was misdirected and he hadn't had time to review it yet.
Dorian advised the council that any additional changes to the map would be an added cost in the GIS contractor being used to complete the work.
Welch, Veach, Dobson, and McCoy voted against accepting the new map at Tuesday's meeting, while Franke and Councilman Charlie Phillips voted in favor of the new maps.
In other business, the council:
• Authorized the mayor pro tem to execute new tax contracts with both the Marion and Ralls County Commissions for the purposes of city tax collection.
• Accepted a grant for the purchase of new computer and technology equipment for the Hannibal Police Department. The grant will cover roughly half of the approximately $37,500 project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.