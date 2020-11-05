HANNIBAL — Some mistakes can be hard to overcome. No one knows that any better than Hannibal businesswoman, Monique McPike.
In part because of a mistake she made almost a decade ago, McPike was denied a license to sell liquor in the city of Hannibal at her business, Moe’s Lounge, located at 2905 St. Mary’s Ave.
McPike appealed the denial of a liquor license to the Hannibal City Council during its Tuesday, Nov. 3, meeting at city hall.
During a standard background investigation of someone who is seeking such a license the Hannibal Police Department discovered that McPike had pleaded guilty to a charge of selling liquor to a minor while working at Abel’s, 1201 Broadway, in 2011.
According to Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon, city ordinance 3-112 (b) applies to the specific violation that McPike pleaded guilty to nine years ago. The ordinance specifies that if someone is convicted of a violation of the provisions of any law applicable to the manufacture, sale or rectifying of intoxicating liquor, an applicant shall not be qualified for a liquor license.
Despite the passage of time McPike has not forgotten the incident and the lesson she learned.
“I can clearly remember the incident, due to the punishment I received not only from my job but the city of Hannibal as well,” she wrote in a letter to the council. “I admitted that I did make a mistake. I never intentionally meant to sell liquor to the minor. I correctly identified the minor and pushed the numbers backwards on the register.
“I learned that I needed to slow down and take my time because nobody is responsible for my actions but myself. I continued to work for the company with no other mistakes...”
Also working against McPike was the fact that when she applied for a liquor license early last month she still owed $617.30 to Marion County for personal property taxes which were overdue from 2019.
“I will pay my personal property taxes to bring them current so there will not be any further issues with that,” she wrote in her letter to the council.
McPike, a resident of Hannibal for the past 14 years, asked the council to reconsider her request regarding her business, which currently sells frozen non-alcoholic drinks and snacks.
“I understand the councilmen and woman have the final say in the approval of my application. I am only asking for a second chance to continue to be an upstanding citizen in the community,” she wrote. “This business is my life and how I support my family.”
Mayor James Hark did not fault anyone for the denial recommendation.
“I don’t disagree with the decision that was made by the department heads up to this point,” Hark said. “They followed the letter of the law as they are sworn to do. I fault them in no way for this.”
Hark suggested that because the local ordinance is in conflict with state law, which has a five-year “look-back” period for violations such as selling alcohol to a minor, council discussion of McPike’s situation was in order.
“I think we definitely need to bring it (local ordinance) up to date with the state of Missouri in the statute of limitations,” said Councilwoman Melissa Cogdal, who told McPike that after the council revised the city ordinance that she would be in compliance if she reapplied for a liquor license.
Cogdal estimated it would take over a month for the council to update the local statutes. That was not quick enough for Councilman Darrell McCoy.
“I hate to see her have to wait 45 days,” he said. “With the holidays coming up it’s an opportunity for a new business to jump right in there.
“I would be in favor of giving her a second chance tonight.”
Lemon saw no legal roadblocks that would prevent the council from taking immediate action.
“If you are wanting to approve her tonight with the understanding that you are going to make this modification, you do have the authority to instruct HPD that you want them to go ahead and waive that specific exemption, based on the ordinance that is going to go in its place,” Lemon said. “I believe it is within your power to go in that direction because you would still be in compliance with existing state law.”
Council members approved unanimously the issuance of a liquor license to McPike, based on the planned change to the city ordinance.
Asked about McPike’s unpaid taxes that also were grounds for a liquor license denial, Hark said that situation had been “corrected.”