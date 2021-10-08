HANNIBAL — As separate bodies the Hannibal City Council and Hannibal Board of Public Works Board have spent a good deal of time of late discussing the city’s storm-water system’s shortcomings and the lack of a funding source to pay for repairs. Next week they will meet together in an effort to make headway on those topics.
The rare joint meeting between the council and HBPW Board has been called for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, in council chambers at city hall. The announced purpose of the special call meeting is to discuss “infrastructure planning, development and funding.”
During the Oct. 5 meeting of the city council Melissa Cogdal, a former member of the council who now sits on the HBPW Board, spoke of the need for a common voice on these topics.
“We need to be united and then come up with a plan,” she said. “We have one shot at this. We need to do what is best for the city.”
Councilman Colin Welch noted that at this point the city lacks both a funding source and a plan.
“We need a concrete plan,” said Mayor James Hark. “What prevents us from developing a plan?”
Hark was quick to add that a plan won’t work without the necessary funds.
“We can’t shoot from the hip or write checks we can’t support,” he said.
Repairs to the city’s aging storm-water system, which in some places is over a century old, will not be cheap.
“We (HBPW) have done a very rough assessment (of the storm-water system) and we need about $2.5 million a year for five years to take care of the things before us,” said Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, during the September meeting of the HBPW Board.
Such a financial burden is why Gordon does not support asking the community to fund storm-water repairs through simply raising rates.
“If we were to take that ($2.5 million a year for five years) between roughly 8,000 (HBPW) customers that is $26 a month. That would be a tough pill to swallow. It would be very, very difficult to sell that and I don’t think it would sell,” he said.
Consequently, rather than trying to fund storm-water system repairs through the raising of rates, Gordon is more inclined to back a tax hike that would raise funds that would be designated solely for repairs to the storm-water system.
“If we do the tax that would be something that is not just paid by us as citizens. We would also have out-of-towners helping to pay,” he said.
Another significant question that remains to be answered is when to bring a potential funding mechanism before voters.
“We would like to get something in front of the citizens as soon as we can to secure a funding source for storm-water improvements, but we realize that we need to have the details worked out so we are able to answer questions,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the HBPW. “Based upon the discussion had at the city council meeting Tuesday night (Oct. 5) it looks like we are going to try to have everything put together, if possible, to be ready for an April 2022 ballot.”
According to City Attorney James Lemon the city’s storm-water system needs to be addressed sooner than later.
“Everybody needs to be on the same page and moving forward because while it is not an emergency now in 15 or 20 years it could well become an emergency,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.