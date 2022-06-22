HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal will soon feature more acres of wooded property that is suitable for bat habitat.
The purchase of the Kiowa Drive property, which consists of a vacant lot filled with timber that is adjacent to the old city landfill, was approved by the city council during its Tuesday meeting at city hall.
"It (property purchase) adds 20 acres of woodland to our bat habitat conservation program that we had been developing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service," said Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, adding that the city has been working with the Conservation Fund on purchasing additional property for bat habitat.
The land's suitability as bat habitat was not its only appealing feature, according to Dorian.
"This lot was chosen because it is currently land-locked and there is no access to the property other than through the landfill road," he said. "Acquiring this property for the city eliminates future disputes about easements and access to this 20 acres which has been an issue in the past."
As part of the transaction the Conservation Fund conducted a Phase 1 Environmental Assessment of the property.
“The Phase 1 came back good and we have no reason to believe there are environmental concerns with the property,” Dorian said.
The property appraised for $73,080, which was the agreed upon purchase price.
"The city will purchase the property from the seller, the Roger Milton Joseph Wright Trust, and then the Conservation Fund will reimburse the city for the $73,080," Dorian said.
The parks department has also agreed to pay an additional $2,445 to reimburse the seller for the land survey, title work, and another fees associated with the sale.
As part of the acquisition the Conservation Fund is donating $5,000 to the parks department for the development of a land management plan for the 20 acres and an additional $5,000 for management actions identified in that plan.
"We have had an extremely successful relationship with the Conservation Fund and USFWS in the past with the development of the Sodalis Nature Preserve and this property acquisition is another example of that strong partnership," Dorian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.