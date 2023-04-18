Council approves new business software agreement, website upgrades

HANNIBAL — City Council members approved a software agreement for the city's accounting software and upgrades to the website during the Tuesday meeting.
Council members approved a resolution for Mayor James Hark to execute a contract with Caselle Inc. to provide training, conversion and software installation for a total of $70,650. Finance Director Bianca Quinn explained that computers in several city departments did not connect with one another. Currently, paper timecards and request for payments are used; these would be electronic with the new system. The software would allow efficient transfer of data between departments, and Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal noted it would make the process for establishing or renewing a business license much more efficient.
Cogdal provided an update to council members about plans to upgrade the city's website. She explained Vervocity, the provider that constructed the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works and Hannibal Parks & Recreation websites, would update the city website in a similar manner with more interactive features. The total cost would be $7,900, and the project was expected to take about 22 weeks. The council approved the measure.
Council member Stephan Franke requested that information such as board and commissions members and access to previous agendas be added during the update process. He noted that past city council minutes were accessible, but other meeting minutes were not in the same place. The changes were approved.
Council members Charles Phillips and Franke previously presented requests to amend the existing city ordinance and require a monthly report from City Manager Lisa Peck. During the March 21 council meeting, they asked City Attorney James Lemon to draft a revised bill requesting the monthly report, removing punitive measures and ensuring that no topics from closed sessions would be included. The amended request was approved by a vote of 3-2.
Council member Darrell McCoy expressed his opinion April 4 that the proposed report should not be part of the business portion of council meeting. He and Mayor James Hark agreed that having a report available ahead of the meeting would give residents a chance to ask questions and city officials time to review the details. They felt an ordinance was not the best way forward for the monthly report. Peck assured the council she would present a report each month and a report had been posted to the city's website.
During the April 4 meeting, the council was asked to vote on a first reading of the bill pertaining to this ordinance proposal. The reading was not approved by a vote of 4-3.
Phillips stressed why he felt the ordinance change was necessary and vital for transparency during Tuesday's meeting. A first reading of the bill was again requested, and it was not approved by a vote of 3-2.
- Quinn presented the Five-Year Capital improvement Plan for 2024-2028. The Planning and Zoning Commission previously approved the plan. Council members voted to approve the plan as presented.
- Quinn also requested a workshop session and a public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. The council approved her requests for the workshop to take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 The public hearing and first reading of the budget will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The budget's final reading is scheduled for the Tuesday, June 20 City Council meeting.
- Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke came before council members to request the approval of a bid for $791,361.20, which will include 12 patrol SUVs and one SUV for the fire department. The vehicles will be outfitted with equipment including lights, sirens, laptop mounts, internet modems and plastic rear seats.
- Nacke also provided an update about a matching American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and Peace Officer Grant Award. He requested the funding to update the police department's computer system and received an award of $19,425.93.
- Council member Jeff Veach addressed council members on behalf of the Hannibal Jaycees, requesting street closures and the use of the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center parking lot for 68th Annual National Tom Sawyer Days events such as the parade, carnival, National Fence Painting Contest and beer garden. The requests were approved.
- Hannibal Board of Public Works General Manager Darrin Gordon explained the first Stormwater Committee meeting would take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the HBPW Conference Room at 3 Industrial Loop. Gordon explained 14 people including representatives from industrial, residential, commercial, rental and developer sectors were part of the group, and he requested a council member to join. Council member Colin Welch volunteered to join the committee. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed virtually.
