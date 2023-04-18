Council approves new business software agreement, website upgrades

Finance Director Bianca Quinn discusses accounting software updates to make processes more accurate and efficient between city departments. Council members approved a contract with Caselle Inc. for $70,650 to perform the software installation and provide training on Tuesday.

HANNIBAL — City Council members approved a software agreement for the city's accounting software and upgrades to the website during the Tuesday meeting. 

Council members approved a resolution for Mayor James Hark to execute a contract with Caselle Inc. to provide training, conversion and software installation for a total of $70,650. Finance Director Bianca Quinn explained that computers in several city departments did not connect with one another. Currently, paper timecards and request for payments are used; these would be electronic with the new system. The software would allow efficient transfer of data between departments, and Deputy City Clerk Melissa Cogdal noted it would make the process for establishing or renewing a business license much more efficient.

