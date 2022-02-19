HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Airport is a step closer to having new runway lights.
On Tuesday, the Hannibal City Council approved a $169,829 engineering contract with Jviation.
The contract with Jviation, which serves as the city’s aviation engineering firm, is for the design, bidding and construction administration services for renovations to the airport’s runway lighting system.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, the airport’s runway lights, the Precision Approach Path Indicator and Runway End Identifier Lights, are needing to be replaced due to their age.
Dorian told the council that late in 2021 the city was awarded a state block grant in the amount of $155,546 for the engineering portion of the project.
The agreement will require that the city use a portion of its Non-Primary Entitlement Aviation Funds to pay for the project. Dorian said $5,216 will come from the funds issued the city in 2017, $150,000 from 2018 and $330 from 2019.
According to Dorian, the city will be required to pay a 10 percent lump sum not to exceed a $17,283 match.
The total estimate for the runway light project is $690,500.
Dorian anticipates that the city will enter into a second state block grant agreement once the bids are received to pay for the construction portion of the project.
