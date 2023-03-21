HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members approved a contract to perform necessary upgrades to Hannibal Regional Airport's terminal building and to establish an economic development agreement with the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council on Tuesday night.
Director of Central Services Andy Dorian discussed the upcoming project for the airport terminal, which will include work to keep water from entering the building from its exterior and interior repairs including pipe upgrades. The City Council approved a $162,135 contract with T&B Trucking and Excavating to perform the work. An ordinance for the contract was approved.
Dorian also discussed details of an economic development agreement between the city and the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council for $107,000. The request was to create an extension to an existing agreement between the two entities and spanning several years. The agreement was approved by ordinance.
- Fire Chief Ryan Neisen provided council members with an update that is request was approved for $19,750 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase vehicle extrication equipment. The city will provide a match of the same amount.
- Additionally, the first reading was presented for a bill which would allow the city to participate in the Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool program. Neisen explained the program provides $300,000 in coverage against cancer. Each firefighter can join the program for $142 per year. Insurance provider MIRMA will reimburse 65 percent of the premium the first year and 50 percent for each successive year.
- April Azotea address council members with questions pertaining to the investigation involving City Manager Angel Zerbonia and the impeachment proceedings of Stephan Franke. She asked about the status of the investigation, and Franke replied that he received correspondence that the investigating attorney would be interviewing Zerbonia and council members soon. She also asked about legal costs pertaining to the impeachment proceeding, explaining she had found that the city had not been billed for several months for legal costs. City Attorney James Lemon said that project billing is sometimes used, with costs assessed at the conclusion of the proceedings. She asked Franke how much he had paid so far, and he responded that it was "a fortune". Lemon detailed that council members would not have a great deal of contact with attorneys in this type of proceeding, since they would serve as a jury in the process. Azotea requested five additional minutes to speak. Her request was denied by a vote of 3-2.
- Franke and Charles Phillips presented an amended request for an ordinance calling for a monthly City Manager's report. The report would be included as an agenda item during each meeting if approved. Phillips explained he and Franke amended past requests to remove any punitive conditions if a report was not included. Also, personnel and closed session information would not be a part of the report. Their request for the monthly report was approved by a 3-2 vote. Lemon will draft language for a proposed ordinance to be presented for a first reading during a future council meeting.
- Paul Ewert addressed the council on behalf of Habitat for Humanity. He asked for a waiver of building permit fees for a home set to be constructed on Central Ave. The request was approved.
- Hannibal Free Public Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver requested a date change and a street closure to keep vehicles from entering the library parking lot during the planned Egg Drop event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Council members approved the request.
- Angie Wilcoxson, race director for the 28th Annual Hannibal Cannibal, requested street closures for the 5K/10K/15K Run and 5K Walk. The event will take place from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1. The request was approved.
- Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson requested appointing Corey King to the Affirmative Action Committee. The appointment was granted, and King will join fellow members Candy Weems and Faye Dant for terms to expire March 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.