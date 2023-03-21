HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members approved a contract to perform necessary upgrades to Hannibal Regional Airport's terminal building and to establish an economic development agreement with the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council on Tuesday night.

Director of Central Services Andy Dorian discussed the upcoming project for the airport terminal, which will include work to keep water from entering the building from its exterior and interior repairs including pipe upgrades. The City Council approved a $162,135 contract with T&B Trucking and Excavating to perform the work. An ordinance for the contract was approved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.