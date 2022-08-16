HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members gave the nod to an agreement for a comprehensive rehabilitation project for the former Best Way Inn after a public hearing and discussion Tuesday night.

Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, explained the "Project Stay Redevelopment" project would turn the former motel at 612 Mark Twain Ave. into an extended stay facility, geared toward providing suitable lodging for traveling health care workers and others seeking a transitional home setting. Horizon Rentals will invest $1.05 million for the project.

