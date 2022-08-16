HANNIBAL — Hannibal City Council members gave the nod to an agreement for a comprehensive rehabilitation project for the former Best Way Inn after a public hearing and discussion Tuesday night.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, explained the "Project Stay Redevelopment" project would turn the former motel at 612 Mark Twain Ave. into an extended stay facility, geared toward providing suitable lodging for traveling health care workers and others seeking a transitional home setting. Horizon Rentals will invest $1.05 million for the project.
Council members approved the measure through an ordinance following the public hearing. Mehaffy said the project will create at least 1 1/2 full-time jobs with a starting salary of $70,000 per year. The project will include a 50% property tax abatement for a period of up to 15 years, under Missouri's Urban Redevelopment Corporations Law.
Following a public hearing led by Building Inspector Michael Murphy, council members approved a rezoning request for land at 100 Lone Cedar Drive. The city received the request from Shad Terrill on behalf of Terrill Construction. The area will be rezoned from B-Residential to PDR Planned Density Residential. This will allow for the construction of triplex and quadplex homes. The PDR rezoning would allow for the construction of a small office building.
The council approved an unchanged property tax rate for the new fiscal year. Finance Director Bianca Quinn presented tax information during a public hearing. The rate will remain at $1.1778 per $100 of assessed value. About 75 cents per $100 of assessed value goes into the general fund. From that total, about 28 cents goes to the Hannibal Free Public Library and 13 cents goes to the Police and Fire Retirement Pension Fund.
Council member Stephan Franke proposed an exit interview procedure for city employees. Council member Darrell McCoy said this was a previously tabled issue, and he cited impeachment hearings related to the topic and potential litigation. Franke voted against tabling the issue; fellow council members voted to table it.
- Larry Markley addressed the council regarding concerns about a day care facility at the former Living Water and Life Ministries church building on Rendlen Ave. Markley said he had reached out to numerous city officials without receiving a response that the day care was not a church. He said he would issue a Sunshine Law request pertaining records related to the facility. City Attorney James Lemon stated at the time of establishment, the facility was identified as a part of a church. The city has been investigating to confirm the facility's association with a church, and is currently awaiting a letter from day care representatives.
- Brant Dooley, representing the Hannibal Jaycees, requested street closures with barricades for the group's car show scheduled for Sept. 10 at Tanyard Gardens. The temporary closures would be located on Lyon St. from S. Main St. to the Third St. viaduct from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The council approved the request.
