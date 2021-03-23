HANNIBAL — The Hannibal City Council has approved another attempt at corresponding with the trash haulers who provide service inside the community.
During its Tuesday, March 16, meeting at city hall the council authorized City Attorney James Lemon to draft another letter to trash haulers. Unlike previous letters, which notified the haulers of the city’s intent to take over the trash hauling operation in two years and requested the haulers to supply certain information about their business, the upcoming letter will feature an assortment of options regarding trash hauling in Hannibal in the future.
“I believe it would be appropriate to send out some rough drafts of ideas that have been discussed of ways we could do it,” Lemon said. “Understandably the council has not approved those ideas, they are just things that have been bounced around. They are some things which hopefully will open some dialogue.”
Among the proposals that will likely be included in the city’s upcoming letter to haulers are:
The city continues trying to move forward on a contract basis using the existing haulers.
Dividing the city into areas and assigning areas to the haulers based on their current levels of customers so that they end up with an equivalent number of customers.
Allow the people to deal directly with haulers, paying them, etc.
Require at least once a quarter that haulers provide the city with a list of anyone in their area who does not have trash service.
Prosecute anyone who does not keep trash service.
Allow haulers to set their own rates.
Allow citizens to contract with a hauler outside their area provided that at least once a quarter the city is provided with a paid receipt showing the citizen has paid for three months in advance.
“There are many, many ways this could be done,” Lemon said. “I think there is some resistance from trash haulers because they are not taking a look at the types of things we might be willing to do or could do.”
Thus far trash haulers have been cool to the city’s requests for their business information. That makes coming up with an equitable plan more of a challenge, according to Lemon.
“We have not gotten a response back from several of the trash haulers and quite frankly in order to come up with any kind of plan that is going to include all the trash haulers and be fair we need the information that they have which specifically shows how many customers they have and how much their customers are paying them to provide service,” he said. “Without that information we can’t realistically negotiate and can’t realistically come up with a plan.”
There is an legal avenue the city could pursue in order to secure business information from the haulers.
“We could file suit against the trash haulers and ask the court to force them to provide that information,” Lemon said. “It is something we could do, but I don’t think we are at that place.”
Lemon said the city wants haulers’ input to help it “try to figure out a way to address this problem of people who just belligerently will not keep trash service which is causing a problem for everyone else.”
Lemon knows that the trash hauling issue could get ugly if not handled properly.
“What I do not want to see happen is we go two years after Jan. 5 and we just send out a notice (about the city’s intent to take over the trash hauling) to trash haulers without having talked to them and try to impose our will. That will get a lot of anger from the people and a lot of pushback,” he said. “If you are going to seriously discuss this the best thing to do is talk to everybody so everybody has a say and we try to hammer out the best plan possible.”