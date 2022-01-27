HANNIBAL — The Board of Directors of Douglass Community Services named Canton resident Keri Cottrell as its board president.
“During the pandemic, Douglass responded to community needs by making changes to its service delivery system. I believe Douglass will continue to constantly evaluate needs and resources to improve the lives of those individuals we serve. I believe exciting things are in Douglass’s future,” Cottrell said.
Cottrell has served the Douglass Board of Directors for over six years. She also volunteers with various Douglass programs. She is employed as the Northeast Member Service Coordinator for the Missouri State Teacher Association.
“The staff and board are excited to welcome Keri as our new board president,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass. “As we move forward and continue to see growth for our families and communities, Keri’s experience and guidance will help shape our future.”
Serving Northeast Missouri for 50 years, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.