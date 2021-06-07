Editor’s note: The following is adapted from a story that originally appeared in the 2015 book “One More Thing” by award-winning print and broadcast journalist, historian and public relations professional Brent Engel of Louisiana, Mo. It was announced recently that Cotton Fitzsimmons will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 11.
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — There was only one thing Lowell Fitzsimmons loved more than talking, and that was basketball.
Put the two together and you had the makings of a long, but exciting, conversation. A crop of white-blond hair led grade school classmates at Bowling Green to nickname him Cotton. Fitzsimmons was diminutive but quick, and he had a killer shot.
But he also had an aura that set him apart. Whether it was at the junior college or the pro level, Fitzsimmons cared as much about his players as he did about winning, and he hated losing. In fact, Cotton once bought a race horse, and coached it to be a winner.
Few contemporaries understood the game as well as Cotton. Even fewer took the time to delve into the diverse personalities that made his teams tick. His motives may have been questioned from time to time, but his heart was always in the right place. So was his right knee, because Fitzsimmons spent many a game from that position.
A man who was only 5 feet 7 inches in height ranks 11th on the list of coaches with the most wins in National Basketball Association history.
Sounds like he stood pretty tall.
“I was a guy who wasn’t supposed to be a player,” Fitzsimmons told “Fastbreak,” the Phoenix Suns’ magazine. “I was too small. If you’re going to be small and you’re going to be a player, you’ve got to be good. You have to work harder than everybody else and you have to be more determined. You can never give in whatsoever. NOBODY could tell me I was too small.”
More than a coach
For Cotton, the road to the big time started in Pike County, with Coach James A. Wilson, who served as a mentor after Cotton’s father died when the little spark plug was in fifth grade.
“In those days, coaches worked and Coach Wilson coached every team,” Fitzsimmons said. “He planned on staying in Bowling Green – even built his own house with his own two hands. And, no different than today, in order to stay you had to win. He wanted to build his team for the future, so he started us out in the seventh grade and coached us all the way through.”
Basketball wasn’t the only thing Cotton learned from his mentor.
“Coach Wilson had the biggest influence on me of any male adult,” he said. “He taught me the difference between rules and principles. Rules are made to be bent, sometimes even broken. Principles are something you live by. My mother, Zelda, with help from Aunt Willie Sue and Uncle Bonham, raised me, of course, but I think I looked up to Coach Wilson as a father figure and wanted to be like him.”
Things weren’t always kosher between coach and Cotton. After a victory in a road game they weren’t supposed to win, Cotton and a couple of buddies accepted an invitation from three local girls to attend a party.
Coach Wilson had a midnight curfew and enforced it by making violators run five laps around the gym for every minute they were late. Wilson caught Cotton and the other two in the hotel lobby.
Cotton and his friend, Gene Hall, calculated those 275 laps to be 13 miles. Cotton always said that Gene instigated the entire affair, but then Hall said Cotton always blamed Gene for his troubles. Wilson apparently thought laps around the gym just weren’t enough.
“’By doggies thunderation’ – those were his swear words,” Fitzsimmons recalled his coach saying. “He said ‘I thought about keeping you guys up all night, but I’d have to stay up with you,’ adding that he’d think of something else. And he did.”
Coach enforced punishment at a Monday morning assembly in Bowling Green.
“He thanked the faculty and students for praising the team’s tournament victory, acknowledged that the team had played well and then announced ‘We had three Casanovas who broke curfew, however, and partied with some young ladies afterward in Savannah. Will these three please stand?’” Cotton said. “We stood. There was no way out. I don’t have to tell you that all three of our girlfriends broke things off with us that very day.”
Cotton twice led his high school teams to the state tournament, but came away without a championship. After graduation, he followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Orland, who had worked until Cotton was ready to graduate.
Fitzsimmons spent two years at the brick plant in Farber until JoAnn, his older sister got her diploma, and Carol, the younger sister, was well on her way to graduation.
The time at the brick plant was by no means misspent. The factory had a basketball team made up of area coaches and Cotton’s co-workers.
“We played an 80-game schedule,” Fitzsimmons recalled. “These guys helped me develop, and I hadn’t even played my college ball yet.”
Cotton also worked as an assistant manager at a Bowling Green business. The job meant he had to open early and close late, but there was at least one advantage. “They gave me a two-hour lunch – long enough to play pickup games with guys I knew,” he said.
Cotton finally made it to college at Hannibal-LaGrange. During the National Junior College basketball tournament in 1953, Fitzsimmons surprised even himself.
It happened with just a couple of seconds left in the half.
“I was at the top of the free throw circle.” Fitzsimmons remembered. “I put the ball on the floor once and let it fly for the basket at the other end. I wasn’t even sure I could get it there, and I followed it all the way. Doggone if it didn’t go in. I don’t remember who we were playing or what the score was at the time, but I DO remember we won the game by one point.”
During a three-year stint at Midwestern Texas State, Cotton decided he wanted to coach. “Not too many people know what they want to do with their lives at that age,” he said.
Smart and talented
Before he got behind the bench, however, Cotton earned a master’s degree in administrative education.
His first coaching job came back in Missouri, at what was then Moberly Junior College. He stayed 11 years and won two national titles before spending three years at Kansas State. From there, it was on to the big time with the Phoenix Suns.
Cotton particularly remembers the men from his first NBA squad.
“I have individual pictures of all five starters from that team – Paul Silas, Connie Hawkins, Dick Van Arsdale, Neal Walk and Clem Haskins,” he said. “I give them credit for me remaining in the NBA. They were solid people, they were willing to work and they wanted to win.”
But winning wasn’t everything. Fitzsimmons was particularly proud of his 1981-82 Kansas City Kings team, which had a record of 30 wins and 52 losses.
“Probably the best year I ever had coaching,” he said. “I took a group of young guys in Kansas City and won 30 games. Most people say that’s a loser, that’s a dead-cold loser. Well, we did a great job to win those 30 games.”
Any coach will say that scrutiny is a constant companion. For Cotton, it even went as far as why he’d often drop to one knee during games.
“In my second year with the Phoenix Suns, I had 37 technical fouls,” he offered. “I had to figure a way to control myself. By getting down on a knee, it took me a little longer to get up. By that time, the play would be gone, I’d cool down and wouldn’t get the technical, at least not in those numbers. Some people might consider that to be style, but I consider it a financial necessity.”
Cotton went on to coach in Atlanta, Buffalo and San Antonio, and eventually did two more stints at the helm for the Suns before becoming an executive and a broadcaster.
Though he’d never smoked, Cotton was diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2004. Coaching colleague Jack Ramsay found that Cotton still had his positive attitude, despite the pain of chemotherapy. And, as usual, he used basketball analogies.
“One of my legs has gotten bigger – it was up to a Kevin Duckworth size there for a while, but now it’s down to about a Karl Malone,” he said, referring to two NBA stars. “I’m walking around a little bit, so I guess I’m doin’ all right.”
But things were not OK.
Cotton died on July 24, 2004, finishing his coaching career with 832 victories and 775 losses in 21 seasons. He never lost the ability to improve the lives of those around him. Former Suns player and NBA television analyst Charles Barkley remembered Cotton’s humor and unwavering attitude.
Two stories in particular stood out. It seems Barkley once told Cotton that he liked President Bill Clinton. Cotton smiled and told Barkley – “You’re a black multi-millionaire, but if you keep voting Democratic, you’re going to just be a black millionaire.” Cotton then paused and added “And when your wife leaves you, you’re just going to be black.”
Barkley said he thought that was one of the funniest things he’d ever heard, but not quite as hilarious as what Cotton told him the day he arrived in Phoenix after being traded to the Suns.
Cotton picked up Barkley at the airport…in a convertible…with the top down…in the summer…in Arizona…with the temperature around 115 degrees.
Barkley asked “Is it always this hot?”
Cotton replied “You’re going to hell one day, so this will help you get used to it.”
In the Fastbreak interview, Cotton explored his profound feelings about the game.
“We all started because we love the game, so why take that out of it?” he said. “Go ahead and do your job, work hard, win and still have fun. Every day in practice, I want to have fun. Of course, every facet of this game is exciting, but there’s nothing like coaching. You have to do it to experience it. I’d be lying if I said I sleep better at night, but I love it. I think I was born to coach.”
And how would Cotton like to be remembered?
“I always said that I was proud to have Bowling Green and Pike County as my heritage, and my best wish is that I never forget my roots,” he said.
One more thing
Fitzsimmons and Wilson shared at least one night of remembrance.
It came on April 28, 1972, when the second-year NBA coach returned to Bowling Green for the high school’s annual athletic banquet.
An estimated 500 people crowded into the gym for the ceremonies. The usual awards were handed out, but the evening in reality was a celebration and farewell for Wilson, who planned to retire at the end of the term after a teaching and coaching career that began in 1936.
Cotton drew chuckles telling stories about his former coach, but wasn’t laughing much himself. “Nothing he did to me at that time was very damn amusing,” Fitzsimmons said.
For his part, Wilson brought forth laughs by saying he couldn’t see how Fitzsimmons and Hall — who went on to coach basketball and volleyball at Culver-Stockton College in Canton and compile an overall record of 643 wins and just 278 losses while also serving as the school’s athletic director and as a professor from 1978 to 2001 — could have turned out so successfully.
Cotton said he learned many life lessons from Wilson.
“You could bend his rules a little and he’d live with you,” Fitzsimmons recalled. “But you couldn’t break the principles or integrity he had.”