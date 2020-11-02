HANNIBAL — Costumed on Halloween, vendors selling their home-grown produce at the Hannibal farmer’s market reported a successful year as they greeted customers on their final day in 2020.
Among the youngest vendors were Jaelyn Wieczorek, who dressed as an egg, and her brother, who had gathered the eggs all summer to raise money for their college bank accounts and some new toys. They were helped by their grandmother, Carol Wieczorek, who lives next door to them in Perry, Mo. She said they were participating for the first time and were pleasantly surprised with the good sales.
Also reporting a good year was Mark Baumann, who sells honey from his home on Route T near Hannibal. “Today’s been busy,” he said. “We appreciate all the regular customers. More and more are buying it for allergies. They take one tablespoon of honey a day and say it is helping with allergies by building up immunity.”
Steve Huse of Huse Farms said he is having his best season in the eight years he has been farmer’s market manager. “Each year we are growing and now have 25 vendors during the season.”
“Sales have been pretty good this year,” said Dave Terwelp of Quincy, Ill., as he offered large sweet potatoes.
As she described her fairy tale pumpkins, Erin Crane of Philadelphia, Mo., reported having a really good year and participating every Saturday.
Home-grown produce was not the only thing offered at the farmer’s market. Betty McNeill of New London, Mo., had sold more than 1,000 home-made masks and was still making them by order, noting one day she worked for 13 hours. She hopes to be selling cookies next year instead of people needing masks.
As she sold cinnamon rolls, breads and other baked goods, Mary Behrens said she had a good year. She expressed thankfulness to all the vendors for participating.
At the Blind Pig booth, Emma and Holly Edwards of Elsberry, Mo., were selling frozen packages of pork.
As wind threatened to blow down their tables, two Troy, Mo., “witches,” Trish Voigt and Stephanie Rowden, were selling all kinds of baked goods along with aprons and masks. They joined the farmer’s market in August and said sales had generally been good. Their specialties included blueberry lemon bread and Elvis’ chocolate peanut butter and banana bread.
Customers also were pleased with the items they found during the past few months.
One three-generation family was dressed as pumpkins. Matt Clark, his mother, Karla Clark, and her parents, Hanna and Alijah Hudelson, said they came to the market every Saturday for coffee after having breakfast at the donut shop next to Cassano’s.
Their coffee was sold by Tim Fenton of Hannibal at his Breakfast Coffee Roasters booth during his fourth year at the market.
Another family group celebrating Halloween was Angie and Scott Danzeisen and their grandson, Braiden Binge (costumed as the Optimist Prime transformer), who was receiving treats from the vendors. They had moved to Hannibal from Decatur, Ill., in September, and declared they love Hannibal.