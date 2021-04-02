HANNIBAL — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ stormwater project near the flood levee in downtown Hannibal will not begin until this fall.
“They have finished the plans and they are supposed to have the bids back in within the next week from the contractors,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the Hannibal Board of Public Works, during the HBPW Board’s March meeting. “They are not going to start construction until October of this year just because of the likelihood of us having a large rain event or a flooding event when the contractors are in there trying to do the repair.”
According to Munzlinger, the decision to delay starting the project came only after a review of an assortment of information.
“They looked at the past hundred years of river levels and rainfall data, and came to the determination with us (HBPW) and the city that October would be the month to do it,” he said. “They will go ahead and have the contract in place and on Oct. 1 construction will start. They will be running two shifts a day until the storm sewer box structure is replaced.”
The Corps of Engineers has developed a plan to replace a section of failed storm sewer from approximately the toe of the levee to the east edge of Bridge Street. A levee toe is the edge of the levee where the base meets natural ground.
Once the Corps of Engineers completes its work a final phase of the stormwater work in that area will occur. That project will be the responsibility of the HBPW. It will entail replacing the storm sewer’s existing stone archway with a box culvert from where the Corps’ repair ends near the flood levee all the way to Mark Twain Avenue.
The eastern end of the North Street storm-sewer system was damaged by stormwater runoff during a heavy rain event in May 2019.