HANNIBAL — Progress is being made on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ storm-water project on the eastern end of North Street in downtown Hannibal.
According to Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the Hannibal Board of Public Works, as of mid month the Corps’ contractor on the project had already poured the floor and walls for the new box culvert. Before the end of November it was anticipated that the ceiling of the new section of the storm-water drainage system would also be completed.
“After the concrete cures they will be able to backfill it,” Munzlinger said during the November meeting of the HBPW Board. “They will be getting the backfill from the business park to do that.”
Munzlinger reported to the board that Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates is continuing to work on the plans for the replacement of the storm sewer from the end of the Corps’ project up to and tying into the culvert under the old bridge approach. The plans, which will entail replacing the storm sewer’s existing stone archway with a box culvert, are reportedly 90 percent complete.
PSBA is also working to finalize its inspection report on the remaining length of the Mark Twain Avenue storm sewer.
The contractor began work on the Corps’ project on Oct. 1, 2021. Munzlinger explained earlier this year that the start of construction was delayed until October because of the likelihood of a large rain event or a flood when the contractor was trying to do the repair.
The Corps developed a plan to replace a section of failed storm sewer from approximately the toe of the levee to the east edge of Bridge Street. A levee toe is the edge on the levee where the base meets natural ground.
The eastern end of the North Street storm-sewer system was damaged by storm-water runoff during a heavy rain storm in May 2019.
