MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is recruiting volunteers for Gate Attendant and recreation maintenance positions.
Full-time volunteers (working a minimum of 20 hours per week) can receive a full-service campsite for their services. Applications are available at www.volunteer.gov. Applicants may also contact the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097 or email marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil for more details.
Gate Attendant volunteers staff the campground entrance stations to provide visitors with information, assist with registration and provide recordkeeping for the campground. No fees are handled because all campsites must be reserved and paid for on-line by the camper.
Recreation volunteers may assist with tasks including sign installation and maintenance, vegetation trimming, painting, customers surveys, minor maintenance tasks and assistance with special events.
Volunteers are crucial to projects like Mark Twain Lake. They provide support for many recreation and resource tasks that might not get done without their involvement. About 300 volunteers provide an average of $250,000 worth of service each year, amounting to over 15,000 hours of service.
More information is available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456, by telephone at 573-735-4097 or by email at marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil.