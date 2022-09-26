MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake has announced an extension of the camping season for some sites due to increased public demand.
To accommodate the increased need for campsites, the Ray Behrens Campground sites 48-116 in Little Bluestem and sites 117-157 in Cedar Ridge will all be available for reservation through Monday, Oct. 24.
All USACE campsites at Mark Twain Lake are completely able to reserved. Reservations may be made by visiting www.recreation.gov or calling 877-444-6777.
Visitors can enjoy the Frank Russell Archery Park, David C. Berti Shooting Range, Lick Creek and Joanna Trails, Northeast Missouri Vietnam Memorial and boat launching opportunities year-round.
The M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center is open daily. The facility will be closed Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 so all staff members can support the Halloween Walk Event.
Visitors to Mark Twain Lake may also enjoy the ADA accessible Eagle Bluff Trail, picnicking, playground, scenic overlooks and the Northeast Missouri Vietnam Memorial while in the Visitor Center area. The nature sales area provided by the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee will accept credit/debit card payment only. No cash payments will be accepted.
USACE officials look forward to seeing everyone. They remind visitors to keep safety in mind during their recreation activities. Everyone is reminded to wear a life jacket.
More information is available by calling 573-565-2112, visiting Facebook at Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or emailing MarkTwainInfo@usace.army.mil.
