MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Mark Twain Lake has announced an extension of the camping season for some sites due to increased public demand.

To accommodate the increased need for campsites, the Ray Behrens Campground sites 48-116 in Little Bluestem and sites 117-157 in Cedar Ridge will all be available for reservation through Monday, Oct. 24.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.