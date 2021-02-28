Cookies sales fund Girl Scout community projects

HANNIBAL — As they raise funds with their annual Girl Scout cookie sale, Hannibal Scouts look forward to their next community project as well as their next camping experience.
On Saturday, members of Troop 9010 from middle and high schools sold cookies at the Save U Lot parking lot at Broadway and Grand Avenue.
A younger group of Brownies were busy selling cookies at Walmart. Kathy Riley, leader of both troops, was grateful for the Pepsi truck provided for the one-day sales at Save A Lot.
As members of her troop delivered cookies to buyers in their cars as well as pedestrians, Riley explained that they use funds raised both to fund community projects and for their summer camping trips.
Adisyn, one of the Scouts, said her favorite badge among the many displayed on her uniform vest was for camping. The local girls go camping at Camp Tuckahoe at Alexandria, Mo. Adisyn also enjoys learning archery.
Mike Deweese bought several flavors of cookies from Adisyn. Among buyers in vehicles were Robin Dodd, who bought Samoas and Thin Mints from Aurora, and Sheila Evans, who had not found all the flavors she wanted at the Brownies' sale and bought cookies from Ella.
Riley reported the Scouts' recent projects included planting flowers at Stowell School and at the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse. They are preparing for a surprise project that will be announced soon.
Details about buying cookies are available on Kathy Ince Riley's Facebook page.