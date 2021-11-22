HANNIBAL — A major step in the process of creating a prairie grass space at Hannibal Regional Airport will be taking place in the near future, according to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, who said a controlled burn will likely occur before the end of November or in early December.
“We are looking at probably in the next two weeks to light that ‘puppy’ on fire, burn off all the grass and then do the planting (of the native prairie plant seeds),” he said during the Nov. 18 meeting of the Hannibal Park Board at city hall.
All the seeds that will be planted after the fire have already been ordered, Dorian said.
The project will be under the direction of members of the Master Naturalists.
“They have years and years of experience,” he said. “There are a lot of other people who will also go and help.”
Among the “other people” who will be on hand to provide assistance if necessary during the controlled burn will be personnel from the Hannibal Fire Department.
Once a date is finalized for when the controlled burn will take place Dorian plans to post a notice notifying local pilots that the airport will be closed to air traffic at least for a while on that day.
Expectations regarding the prairie grass area are already building.
“It is going to be exciting,” Dorian said. “It is going to be neat when it is all done.”
The planned site of the approximately 1 acre prairie area is just east of the airport terminal. Dorian said earlier this year that having the terminal so close to the native vegetation will be handy.
“What is really neat is that we are using the terminal now for nature education classes,” he said. “We will be able to utilize that (terminal) and the outdoor space. It is going to be another cool feature.”
