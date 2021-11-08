HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently awarded a contract to Emery Sapp and Sons Inc., of Columbia, Mo., for projects in Marion County.
U.S. 24 (Marion County) — Pavement repair and diamond grinding will take place from 0.9 mile east of U.S. 61 to Mississippi River at West Quincy, Mo. The contract for this project totaled $725,803.61.
Route MM (Marion County) — Resurfacing from U.S. 24 to U.S. 61 in Hannibal and 0.4 mile east of U.S. 24 on the outer road. The contract for this project totaled $1,142,150.05.
Work on these projects will take place in 2022. When start dates are established, the Missouri Department of Transportation will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.