Continental Cement employees begin strike early Wednesday morning

HANNIBAL — Members of the United Steelworkers Local 11-205 Union chapter are on strike at Continental Cement Co., as of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning after a contract wasn't reached between the two sides.
Ron Wilkey, sub-director for District 11 USW, explained that picket lines would be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week until a contract agreement is reached. About 100 members of the local USW chapter are participating in the strike, which centers around union claims of unfair labor practices.
He said none of the employees participating in the strike can be replaced permanently under law.
"We're hoping for a short work stoppage, but we're prepared for however long it needs to go to get what the members deserve," Wilkey said.
Negotiations for a contract agreement have been ongoing for the past 11 months. Contract negotiation meetings began March 17, and the original contract expired May 1. Union employees have been working without a contract since October, when the last of several contract extensions expired.
Continental Cement Co. brought in a third-party mediator for the negotiating process, which USW officials did not oppose. USW representatives have claimed recent actions have led to the strike.
"Negotiations in Hannibal were hindered by management's unfair demands for workers to give up their voice over scheduling issues, overtime and cross training, as well as its discriminatory terminations of union employees and refusal to provide information needed for bargaining," said USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez. "Now, Continental Cement's actions have left workers no other options to make their voices heard than to strike against unfair labor practices."
USW representatives plan to shine a "batlight" at the plant and different locations throughout Hannibal on Monday night to raise awareness about the strike.
The Courier-Post has reached out to Continental Cement seeking comment.
