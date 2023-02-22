Continental Cement employees begin strike early Wednesday morning

Charlie Schmidt and Ben Whaley are among members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 11-205 Union chapter pictured on strike in front of Continental Cement Co. on Wednesday morning. Ron Wilkey, sub-director for District 11 USW, explained that picket lines would be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week until a contract agreement has been reached between the Union and Continental Cement Co. About 100 members of the local USW chapter are participating in the strike. Wilkey said none of the employees participating in the unfair labor practices strike can be replaced permanently under law. "We're hoping for a short work stoppage, but we're prepared for however long it needs to go to get what the members deserve," he said.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Members of the United Steelworkers Local 11-205 Union chapter are on strike at Continental Cement Co., as of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning after a contract wasn't reached between the two sides.

Ron Wilkey, sub-director for District 11 USW, explained that picket lines would be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week until a contract agreement is reached. About 100 members of the local USW chapter are participating in the strike, which centers around union claims of unfair labor practices.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.