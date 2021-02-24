HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation and its contractor, Lehman Construction, LLC, plan to begin work next week, weather permitting, on the U.S. 61 northbound bridges between the Warren Barrett Drive and Market Street intersections.
“The bridge decks are nearly 60 years old and carry close to 10,000 cars a day,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt. “There will be traffic impacts throughout construction, and we ask drivers to obey the work zone signs and slow down."
The biggest impact will more than likely be for drivers using the Warren Barrett and Red Devil Road intersection.
“Drivers coming off of Red Devil Road can only turn right, and there is no access to U.S. 61 for drivers coming out of Warren Barrett,” Untiedt said.
Drivers can turn right onto both streets off of U.S. 61, Untiedt said, but essentially the intersection is closed off throughout the project for driver’s and worker’s safety.
There will also be a 10-foot lane width on the bridges, so over-sized vehicles are being rerouted to other state roads.
The project is expected to take up to four months to complete at a cost of $1,551,090. The bridges are over Bear Creek and Norfolk Southern Railroad in Ralls County. Both projects are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
A brief video about the project can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiLQ15Hh-sA&feature=youtu.be.
Winter road conditions, as well as work zones, can be found online at modot.org under the traveler map.
MoDOT reminds motorists to drive slowly during winter weather. Headlights should be on when wipers are on — it's the law in Missouri.
Resources including road conditions, winter weather and text alerts of road closures is available by subscribing to the MoDOT e-update service. People can follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.
More information is available by contacting MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT.