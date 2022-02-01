Construction moves ahead at Hannibal Options for Women facility

HANNIBAL — Options for Women has moved a step closer to bringing more pregnancy resources to Hannibal, with construction starting two weeks ago at the site of their planned facility.
Paul Brunner, Options for Women executive director, said crews with Bethel Baptist Builders began concrete excavation work to create a drain two weeks ago.
Once the concrete cutting and drain installation are complete, construction can begin for rooms including a boutique featuring a variety of baby toys and necessities, an ultrasound room and counseling areas.
Options for Women’s mission is to serve women, men and their pre-born babies during unintended pregnancies.
Brunner expressed the importance of volunteers to carry out the various tasks when the new facility opens at 7A Northport Plaza.
There are about 20 women who staff the Options for Women facility in Bowling Green, Mo., taking on roles including life coach, receptionist, ultrasound nurse and boutique worker.
Currently, three women are being trained for the Hannibal center, and more volunteers are being sought as the center comes together.
Through donations, online fundraising and the first Hannibal Banquet for Life event in October, almost $80,000 has been raised toward the $150,000 goal for opening the Hannibal center.
A new crowdfunding page to support the effort can be found at event.fundeasy.com/22064
On April 9, a Ladies High Tea event will feature Ashley Lindsay sharing her pro-life experience from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
The next month, a Hannibal Walk for Life fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 7, the same day as the Bowling Green event.
A committee is taking shape to coordinate the event.
Brunner said the community has supported the project.
“I think exciting is the word and what everybody feels,” Brunner said, noting how there are continual strides made toward reaching the goal. “God’s timing is God’s timing. We just know that when that is the case, we will be able to proceed.”
More information and the opportunity to become a volunteer or supporter are available by calling Options for Women at 573-213-5119.
