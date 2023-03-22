CENTER, Mo. — Drivers can expect to see a lot of activity around Mark Twain High School on Missouri Route 19 near Center as construction begins on a corridor improvement project from Bus Barn Road to Mark Twain Road in Ralls County near Center. The work is scheduled to begin this week with anticipated completion by the end of May.

This work will involve grading a pavement widening to allow for a center turn lane at the entrance of the high school. In addition, the contract includes a resurfacing project located on MO 19 from U.S. 61 in Ralls County to Route J near Basinger Corner in Audrain County. This work is scheduled to begin early Summer.

