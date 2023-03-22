CENTER, Mo. — Drivers can expect to see a lot of activity around Mark Twain High School on Missouri Route 19 near Center as construction begins on a corridor improvement project from Bus Barn Road to Mark Twain Road in Ralls County near Center. The work is scheduled to begin this week with anticipated completion by the end of May.
This work will involve grading a pavement widening to allow for a center turn lane at the entrance of the high school. In addition, the contract includes a resurfacing project located on MO 19 from U.S. 61 in Ralls County to Route J near Basinger Corner in Audrain County. This work is scheduled to begin early Summer.
Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last winter for $11,416,278.
During specific phases of this project, intermittent lane and entrance closures will be necessary. MoDOT understands these closures may be inconvenient, but they are necessary for the safety of the traveling public and construction crews.
Schedule changes could occur due to weather or material availability. MoDOT asks motorists to please be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Please obey all traffic signs and personnel and eliminate distractions by putting down cell phones.
MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
More information is available by calling MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).
All work zones are online at www.modot.org/northeast, and motorists can receive the latest news about road work in the area by signing up for e-updates, receiving emails or text messages about road work that’s happening on local roads, projects or counties.
