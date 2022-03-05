MONROE CITY, Mo. — Women ages 13 and up are invited to a weekend retreat designed for relaxation, fellowship and bringing them closer to God.
Ginny Ersery, one of three of the main coordinators for the event, explained the inaugural Re:Me Women’s Conference will have a “casual, familiar-type of structure.” The goal is to evoke a home-like atmosphere in the Christ-centered program.
She emphasized the weekend is non-denominational and focused on encouraging participants to build relationships through opportunities for fellowship. Also, there will be opportunities for women of each generation to make connections with other participants of a similar age.
Pre-registration is available, and participants can register on site from 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at HarborTown Condominiums Clubhouse, across from Mark Twain Lake Jellystone Park on Route J. Registration is $10 per person, and t-shirts will be available for $5.
The first session will begin at 8 p.m. Friday with a dessert provided. Saturday’s sessions run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided. A light breakfast will accompany the Sunday session from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Ersery encouraged participants to consider staying the weekend to better enable forming connections with one another. Event organizers have partnered with Fairbridge Inn Express in Monroe City for reduced room rates. Staying at the hotel is optional, and some women may be able to share rooms to save costs.
Ersery said the program will help women “connect spiritually in their walk with the Lord, and to find some refreshment and relaxation over the weekend, as they’re learning some resources to help them grow spiritually and grow in these relationships they’re going to create over the weekend.”
This is the first year for the Re:Me Women’s Conference, but a similar type of outreach is in its seventh year through the Men’s Advance program.
“As a church, we’re familiar with putting on events on like this,” she said, noting a teen event called Thrive took place in 2019.
The COVID pandemic paused the teen event last year, and Ersery said church officials heard a “cry out for something like this from the women” after the pandemic. Like the Men’s Advance program scheduled for May, the Re:Me Women’s Conference is planned to become a yearly tradition.
Ersery said church members have been providing plentiful feedback about what they would like to see during the Re:Me Women’s Conference.
“We have had a lot of feedback, even just from our own group, or people who have since registered. They have said this is something that is really timely for where they are in their lives,” she said. “Some of them are not even professing Christians at this point — they’re just looking forward to a weekend away with the women that they can trust is going to be kind of a low-key situation for them.”
Participants have shared their feedback ahead of the weekend. Ersery said several mothers have expressed guilt about leaving their children and homes for the weekend.
“This is something so many mothers struggle with, sadly,” she said.
One participant said, “I will say I’ve had a hard time getting my heart into this weekend, but I am starting to get really excited!”
Another woman talked about her struggle to get back into church after COVID kept many out of the church for so long.
“I am hoping this weekend is what I need to help me get back ‘home,’” she said.
One lady said, “It’s been a struggle to think about leaving my young son, but I’ve finally decided I will be booking for me and my daughters!”
“Some ladies will be traveling from four hours away to be a part of the event,” Ersery said. “They have connections to some who are attending and want to be a part of ‘a gathering where like-minded women will have time to just relax and focus on Jesus.’”
“I can’t wait to get away and have time to just focus on my relationship with God and get to know some other women,” one woman said.
A fellow participant expressed how the event will be a welcome respite from recent challenges.
“The past couple of years have been really hard mentally,” she said. “This is a great local event that is really needed!”
Ersery reflected the sense of excitement as the weekend draws closer.
“I do believe that there is quite a bit of excitement, and just seeing everybody share that with one another is exciting for us,” she said.
More information is available by calling 573-248-0550, visiting the Living Hope Free Methodist Church Facebook page.
