HANNIBAL — Both lanes of northbound U.S. 61 in Hannibal near Warren Barrett Drive opened Monday, June 28.
Crews for Lehman Construction, LLC, contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation, finished the bridge rehabilitation projects over Bear Creek and Norfolk Southern Railroad on northbound U.S. 61, between Warren Barrett Drive and Market Street.
“The rehabilitation projects began in late February, necessitating the roadway to be reduced to one lane in this area along with the closure of the intersection at Warren Barrett Drive and Red Devil Road, lasting several months. With the completion of these projects also comes the reopening of the signaled intersection at this location and travelers may resume unrestricted traffic movements,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said. “We appreciate the traveling public’s attention to safety while traveling through the work zone over the duration of these projects.”
Improvements on these projects included new bridge decks and guard railing on the two bridges that were nearly 60 years of age. Both projects are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.