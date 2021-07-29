HANNIBAL — Recent results from community sewershed surveillance in Hannibal indicated possible increases in COVID-19 transmission in the area.
During the weeks of July 12 and July 19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services staff saw increasing trends in concentrations of COVID-19 genetic fragments in wastewater from the Hannibal (Marion County) sewershed. Sewershed surveillance metrics are not a direct estimate of the COVID-19 positive human cases in the area. Instead, they provide an indication that COVID-19 transmission is likely increasing among the population in sewershed areas.
During the weeks of July 5 and July 12, DHSS also saw mutations in genetic fragments in wastewater from Hannibal that suggested the presence of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which may be more infectious than the parent strain of the COVID-19 virus or other variants.
DHSS and the Marion County Health Department encourage residents to attend an upcoming free testing event, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. Community testing events such as this can provide residents with helpful information to better protect themselves and their family. The events also provide extremely valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri.
The testing event will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the American Legion, 3819 Hwy MM. No registration is required.
Information about this event and other free testing options in Missouri is available by visiting health.mo.gov/communitytest or calling 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.