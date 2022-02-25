Community support vital in fighting homelessness

HANNIBAL — Sheri Smith is happy to live in the Hannibal Affordable Apartments.
Smith was living with her brother-in-law in Houston, Mo., when she heard about the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs for rental assistance and locating public housing. Smith said she would have had to move in with one of her children if she hadn’t received the support.
Her daughter helped with getting the application process going.
Smith was on a waiting list, but it didn’t take long.
Deana Nelson, property manager at Hannibal Affordable Apartments with North East Community Corporation, assisted Smith so everything would be ready when she came to Hannibal with her dog, Princess.
Smith explained the apartment is ideal, noting she and Princess are happier now.
“I couldn’t ask for a better place to live,” Smith said.
Smith’s daughter visits her regularly. She helps her mother by preparing meals, which has become challenging due to her disability. Smith is also happy to get to see her best friend in town and live an hour-and-a-half from her granddaughter.
Smith commended Nelson for her steadfast support and listening to resident’s needs. Nelson made sure Smith moved into an apartment on the first floor to aid in accessibility. Smith said the sidewalks are always clear and safe when she is heading to her daughter’s vehicle or a van for a trip.
Nelson said homelessness is on the rise. She has seen more older adults falling into a “couch surfing” situation with a family member, friend or at a hotel.
She strives to help each person move into their own apartment — there are currently no open apartments at the facility, but apartments are available elsewhere in the community.
Homelessness has been on the rise over the past two years because of various factors, Nelson explained. Inflation, rising gas prices, jobs lost during the pandemic and people taking two weeks of sick leave to recover from illness are among the contributors to homelessness.
Each person Nelson sees is dealing with unique challenges, including seeking a reliable job, a vehicle or gathering the money needed for the deposit.
“Each one has their own specific, heartfelt story,” Nelson said.
NECAC conducted the annual Point in Time homeless count on Wednesday to get a handle on a situation that affects a growing number of people in the region.
Allison Shepherd talked about her journey to Hannibal Affordable Apartments. She always lived with her mom growing up. When her son was born, she moved into a home with his father.
Shepherd said the couple split up, and she moved back in with her mother. She knew she wanted a home for her two-year-old son, Cayson Wheeler, and herself. She reached out to Hannibal Affordable Apartments, and they called her back within a couple of months.
Shepherd remembered the process was quick, and she received the help she needed. Cayson “has his own little space” now that he has a room to himself.
“I don’t have to worry about not having a place to go,” she said. “They take care of everything here.”
Shepherd noted how her neighbors are always friendly and ready to carry on a conversation.
One of her neighbors, Ishmeal Abernathy, discussed the events that brought him to his new home. He grew up in foster care since he was six years old.
Abernathy had been in about 20 foster homes by the time he was 10 years old. He moved to Hannibal and lived with his foster parents until he aged out of foster care at the age of 19.
He returned to his hometown and began to miss Hannibal. When he returned to Hannibal, he was prepared to take on challenges on his own.
“Sometimes things were good, sometimes they weren’t,” he said. “But either way, I always tried to make a way out of no way. So, when it came down to it, I just treated people with respect and politeness, whenever a time I needed help, they would think about me.”
Before he came to Hannibal Affordable Apartments, Abernathy was facing homelessness. His girlfriend at the time told him about the apartments and he began the application process.
She talked with the landlord to see if there were any openings, and he was able to move in.
“When I got in here, everything was great. They talked to me. They got down how much I was going to pay for how much I was working,” he said. “As far as my neighbors in my whole vicinity — we all get along, we all kind of take care of each other... definitely got to give the good vibes always, so when people come through, they just know what’s going on.”
Abernathy described the peace of mind of having a safe place to lay his head every night. Before moving into his apartment, he was couch surfing at friend’s houses and paying a portion of the rent.
Abernathy is thrilled for the opportunity to get back on his feet, and he is working toward getting his own vehicle so he can travel and see more places. He encouraged anyone in a similar situation to look into the opportunity that made a positive impact on his life.
“I definitely love to strive on my own, and try to get things done,” he said, noting he didn’t have any biological family members in the community. “I do have a few close friends who are like family. Blood doesn’t make you family; we all know that. Family makes good people who care about you, and you genuinely care about them. So, when it comes down to it, respect and care are what definitely makes you family.”
Abernathy expressed how he and his neighbors have a close connection with Nelson, and they regularly stop in to talk. And Nelson works hard with her colleagues to offer support.
Nelson said it is difficult when someone doesn’t qualify because they don’t have a steady income, or their wages exceed the application guidelines. Sometimes, she can describe a recurring gift from loved ones as an income source.
“As a property manager, it is overwhelmingly joyful to move someone in that has experienced homelessness or searching for rental property,” she said.
Nelson stressed her efforts are part of a team approach, including working with nonprofit organizations like Douglass Community Services, the Salvation Army and NECAC to assist with making down payments and other support services.
“Once the screening is approved, I go full force to get them in,” she said. “I do everything I can as quickly as I can, to verify everything to get them into their home.”
Nelson said the community of 72 apartments is like a small town, with neighbors looking out for one another and regularly exchanging warm greetings.
Each day, Nelson is enthusiastic to fulfill the mission of helping people achieve success and move into a home they can call their own.
A saying shared by a fellow NECAC employee serves as a mission statement for Nelson — “remember why we’re here.”
More information about apartments available in the Hannibal area is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6633 or 800-748-7636 or visiting the local County Service Center.
